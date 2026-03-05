UT Martin beats Eastern Illinois in Ohio Valley Conference Tournament 66-63

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Matas Deniusas had 17 points in UT Martin’s 66-63 victory over Eastern Illinois on Thursday in…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Matas Deniusas had 17 points in UT Martin’s 66-63 victory over Eastern Illinois on Thursday in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Deniusas added seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (22-10). Filip Radakovic shot 3 of 9 from the field and 11 for 11 from the line to add 17 points. Andrija Bukumirovic finished with 11 points while adding 10 rebounds.

Preston Turner finished with 18 points off the bench for the Panthers (13-20). Eastern Illinois also got 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks from Terry McMorris. Kooper Jacobi finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

UT Martin went into the half ahead of Eastern Illinois 27-22. Deniusas scored 11 points in the half. Radakovic scored the last six points for UT Martin to close out the three-point victory. The Skyhawks will move on to play No. 1-seeded Tennessee State on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

