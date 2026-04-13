Pryce Sandfort will return to Nebraska after leading Sweet 16 run with his prolific 3-point shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort, the 3-point shooting specialist who helped lead Nebraska to its first NCAA Tournament win…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort, the 3-point shooting specialist who helped lead Nebraska to its first NCAA Tournament win and a Sweet 16 appearance, will return to the Cornhuskers next season, the school announced on X on Monday.

Sandfort transferred to Nebraska after two years at Iowa and had a breakout season in which he earned Associated Press All-Big Ten second-team honors. He averaged 18.1 points to lead the Huskers, and he was first in the Big Ten and fourth nationally with 3.69 3s per game. His 129 3s were the most in program history.

Coach Fred Hoiberg wrote on X that Sandfort had drawn a lot of interest from NBA teams but he decided to return to school to keep working on his game.

“He feels like we have a lot of unfinished business after this year,” Hoiberg said, “and he wants to solidify his legacy in Lincoln and put himself in the best position for a long professional career. It’s a testament to him for betting on himself and wanting to do it here at Nebraska.”

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