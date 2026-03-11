UNLV Rebels take on the Wyoming Cowboys in MWC Tournament

Wyoming Cowboys (18-13, 9-11 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (16-15, 11-9 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (18-13, 9-11 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (16-15, 11-9 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays Wyoming in the MWC Tournament.

The Rebels are 11-9 against MWC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC with 14.4 assists per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 3.9.

The Cowboys are 9-11 in MWC play. Wyoming averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

UNLV scores 80.2 points, 7.2 more per game than the 73.0 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UNLV gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cowboys won 98-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Leland Walker led the Cowboys with 28 points, and Kimani Hamilton led the Rebels with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rebels. Hamilton is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Walker is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Khaden Bennett is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.