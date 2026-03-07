UIC plays Drake in MVC Tournament

Drake Bulldogs (14-19, 8-14 MVC) vs. UIC Flames (18-14, 13-8 MVC) St. Louis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Drake Bulldogs (14-19, 8-14 MVC) vs. UIC Flames (18-14, 13-8 MVC)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC and Drake play in the MVC Tournament.

The Flames’ record in MVC play is 13-8, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. UIC averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in MVC games is 8-14. Drake is fourth in the MVC scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

UIC’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UIC allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UIC won the last meeting 80-70 on Feb. 13. Elijah Crawford scored 18 to help lead UIC to the win, and Eli Shetlar scored 17 points for Drake.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Johnson is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 11.9 points. Crawford is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Shetlar is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.1 points. Jalen Quinn is shooting 44.4% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

