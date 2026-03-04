Texas Southern Tigers take on the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers on 8-game slide

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-26, 0-17 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-20, 5-12 SWAC) Houston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-26, 0-17 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-20, 5-12 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try to break its eight-game slide when the Tigers take on Prairie View A&M.

The Tigers have gone 6-6 in home games. Texas Southern is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Lady Panthers have gone 0-17 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is 1-22 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas Southern is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M’s 33.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (40.4%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Texas Southern won 72-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Daeja Holmes led Texas Southern with 34 points, and Crystal Schultz led Prairie View A&M with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliyah Logwood is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Avanna Jackson is averaging 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Schultz is averaging 14.1 points for the Lady Panthers. CJ Wilson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 54.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.