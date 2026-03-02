Storr leads Ole Miss against No. 25 Vanderbilt after 26-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (22-7, 9-7 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-17, 4-12 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (22-7, 9-7 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-17, 4-12 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts No. 25 Vanderbilt after AJ Storr scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 85-79 victory over the Auburn Tigers.

The Rebels have gone 7-7 at home. Ole Miss is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Commodores have gone 9-7 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt ranks fourth in the SEC giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Ole Miss gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SEC play. Vanderbilt won the last meeting 71-68 on Jan. 31. Tyler scored 24 points to help lead the Commodores to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Storr averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Malik Dia is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tanner is averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 1-9, averaging 75.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Commodores: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

