Sports betting roundup: College basketball nears the end of its regular season

In a relatively slow weekend for sports, the NHL and NBA regular seasons rolled along as college basketball nears the…

In a relatively slow weekend for sports, the NHL and NBA regular seasons rolled along as college basketball nears the end of the regular season and the start of conference tournaments.

Here’s a look at how things played out at the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Trends of the Week

On Saturday, Duke (-9.5 vs. Virginia) was the most bet team at BetMGM in terms of money. The Blue Devils rolled to a 77-51 win, which clinched at least a share of the ACC regular-season title.

Kansas (+10.5 at Arizona) was the second-most bet team in terms of money. It was just the second time in the Bill Self era that the Jayhawks were a double-digit underdog. Arizona pulled away for an 84-61 win to easily cover the spread.

In the NBA on Sunday, the Spurs (+1.5 at New York) were the most bet team to cover in terms of number of bets and the second-most bet team in terms of money. The Knicks blew out San Antonio 114-89.

Upsets of the Week

On the PGA Tour, Nico Echavarria won the Cognizant Classic for his third PGA Tour victory. He trailed by three shots with three holes to play, but Shane Lowry made back-to-back double bogeys to allow Echavarria to come from behind and win. He finished at 17 under, which was good for a two-shot victory. Going into the tournament, he was +5000 to win. In pretournament outright winner betting, he took in 2.3% of the bets and 2.8% of the money.

Coming Up

The NHL regular season has a little less than two months remaining and the Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup at +300.

Next up are the Lightning at +400, the Hurricanes at +550, the Golden Knights at +850, the Oilers at +1100, the Stars at +1500 and the Wild at +1700.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.