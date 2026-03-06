Southern Utah hosts Cal Baptist after Daniels’ 22-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (22-8, 12-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-20, 6-11 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (22-8, 12-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-20, 6-11 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Southern Utah after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 87-48 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds have gone 7-5 at home. Southern Utah has a 6-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Lancers are 12-5 against conference opponents. Cal Baptist is the WAC leader with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Thomas Ndong averaging 6.7.

Southern Utah averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 72.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 79.8 Southern Utah allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. Cal Baptist won 83-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Daniels led Cal Baptist with 32 points, and Isaiah Cottrell led Southern Utah with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Duval is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Jaiden Feroah is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Daniels is averaging 22.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

