South Carolina Upstate plays in Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-28, 1-15 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (13-18, 5-11 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-28, 1-15 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (13-18, 5-11 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate and Gardner-Webb meet in the Big South Tournament.

The Spartans are 5-11 against Big South opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. South Carolina Upstate is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ record in Big South action is 1-15. Gardner-Webb is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina Upstate averages 74.6 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 86.3 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 43.4% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spartans won 71-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Karmani Gregory led the Spartans with 22 points, and Jacob Hudson led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Carmelo Adkins is shooting 38.1% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Colin Hawkins is averaging 8.4 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jacob Hogarth is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.