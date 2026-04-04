Creighton and West Virginia square off in CBC matchup

West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Creighton Bluejays (16-17, 9-12 Big East) Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT…

West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Creighton Bluejays (16-17, 9-12 Big East)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton and West Virginia play in the College Basketball Crown.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East games is 9-12, and their record is 7-5 against non-conference opponents. Creighton has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 9-10 in Big 12 play. West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Creighton averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.3 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 45.2% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 13.1 points. Nik Graves is averaging 13.5 points and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Chance Moore is averaging 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Honor Huff is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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