Samford Bulldogs play in SoCon Tournament against the Furman Paladins

Furman Paladins (19-12, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (18-13, 11-7 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman Paladins (19-12, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (18-13, 11-7 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and Furman play in the SoCon Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 11-7 against SoCon opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Samford is fourth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Paladins are 10-8 against SoCon opponents. Furman scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Samford makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Furman averages 76.0 points per game, 1.1 more than the 74.9 Samford gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Paladins won 78-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Tom House led the Paladins with 21 points, and Jadin Booth led the Bulldogs with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booth is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Keaton Norris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alex Wilkins is averaging 17.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.