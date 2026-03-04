Sam Houston faces conference rival UTEP

UTEP Miners (13-14, 5-11 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (16-11, 9-7 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (13-14, 5-11 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (16-11, 9-7 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Sam Houston and UTEP face off on Thursday.

The Bearkats have gone 10-4 at home. Sam Houston is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners have gone 5-11 against CUSA opponents. UTEP gives up 68.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Sam Houston averages 65.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 68.5 UTEP gives up. UTEP’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Sam Houston has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Sam Houston won the last meeting 70-58 on Feb. 7. Deborah Ogayemi scored 19 points points to help lead the Bearkats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fanta Kone is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Portia Adams is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Miners. Ivane Tensaie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.