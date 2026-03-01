Saint Peter’s secures 63-56 victory against Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Brent Bland had 14 points in Saint Peter’s 63-56 victory over Marist on Sunday. Bland added…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Brent Bland had 14 points in Saint Peter’s 63-56 victory over Marist on Sunday.

Bland added eight rebounds for the Peacocks (17-11, 14-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Zaakir Williamson added nine points while finishing 4 of 6 from the floor while they also had six rebounds. Jahki Gupton shot 3 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Justin Menard led the Red Foxes (18-11, 12-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Marist also got eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Jadin Collins. Parby Kabamba finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

