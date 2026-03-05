Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on Duquesne in A-10 Tournament

Duquesne Dukes (12-18, 5-14 A-10) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-10, 10-8 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

Duquesne Dukes (12-18, 5-14 A-10) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-10, 10-8 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Duquesne meet in the A-10 Tournament.

The Hawks’ record in A-10 play is 10-8, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes’ record in A-10 play is 5-14. Duquesne is 8-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Saint Joseph’s (PA) won 61-46 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Gabby Casey led Saint Joseph’s (PA) with 19 points, and Mackenzie Blackford led Duquesne with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhian Stokes is averaging 9.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Casey is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Bordas is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 15.6 points and 1.6 steals. Blackford is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.