Saint Bonaventure hosts Brown and Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (18-12, 9-8 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-15, 4-13 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Davidson Wildcats (18-12, 9-8 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-15, 4-13 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson visits Saint Bonaventure after Sam Brown scored 20 points in Davidson’s 70-67 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Bonnies have gone 9-6 in home games. Saint Bonaventure ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Frank Mitchell paces the Bonnies with 10.3 boards.

The Wildcats are 9-8 in A-10 play. Davidson averages 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure scores 76.9 points, 9.1 more per game than the 67.8 Davidson allows. Davidson averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 16.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Scovens is averaging 10.9 points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.