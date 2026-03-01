Live Radio
Rutgers slips past Maryland 69-65 after 20-point lead disappears

The Associated Press

March 1, 2026, 5:06 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tariq Francis scored 19 points and Rutgers, which once led by 20 points in the first half, defeated Maryland 69-65 on Sunday to sweep the season series between the teams.

Rutgers won 68-57 at home against Maryland in the other meeting this season.

Trailing by 19 at halftime, Maryland stormed back early in the second half. Elijah Saunders and Andre Mills hit 3-pointers and the Terrapins added five three throws in a 13-0 run that got them within 45-41 six minutes into the second half.

Maryland took the lead once at 48-47 and the score was tied at 54 with a little under five minutes remaining. Rutgers quickly went back ahead 60-54 and led the rest of the way. The Terrapins were within two points twice in the final half-minute but both times Rutgers delivered at the free-throw line to preserve the win.

Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 14 points and Jamichael Davis had 12 for Rutgers (12-17, 5-13 Big Ten).

Mills had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Saunders had 11 and 14 for Maryland, which had a 50-26 advantage on the boards but had 19 turnovers to six for Rutgers. Solomon Washington had 15 points and four blocks and David Coit scored 10 for the Terps (11-18, 4-14).

Maryland made only 1 of 14 3-pointers and had 14 turnovers in the first half. Rutgers had a 14-0 advantage in points after turnovers, helping the Scarlet Knights take a 39-20 halftime lead. In one eight-minute stretch the Scarlet Knights outscored the Terrapins 18-4.

The Scarlet Knights gained their second road win of the conference season.

