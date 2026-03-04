Radford Highlanders play in Big South Tournament against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-21, 6-10 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (20-11, 12-4 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-21, 6-10 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (20-11, 12-4 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford squares off against Charleston Southern in the Big South Tournament.

The Highlanders are 12-4 against Big South opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Radford ranks second in the Big South in team defense, giving up 60.2 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 6-10 against Big South teams. Charleston Southern is 2-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Radford is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern has shot at a 37.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Radford won the last matchup 92-78 on Feb. 21. Joi Williams scored 22 to help lead Radford to the win, and Caelan Ellis scored 23 points for Charleston Southern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Georgia Simonsen is averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyonna Bailey is averaging 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Ellis is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.