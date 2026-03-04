Paquette and the Stonehill Skyhawks host conference foe Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (9-21, 8-9 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (11-17, 7-10 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (9-21, 8-9 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (11-17, 7-10 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Stonehill and Chicago State will play on Thursday.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-6 at home. Stonehill is fourth in the NEC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Reese Roggenburk averaging 4.9.

The Cougars have gone 8-9 against NEC opponents. Chicago State is ninth in the NEC with 20.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tania Allen averaging 2.9.

Stonehill scores 59.3 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 74.1 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (43.2%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Chicago State won 51-48 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Natalia Williams led Chicago State with 12 points, and Brooke Paquette led Stonehill with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paquette averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Julia Webster is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Keona McGee is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Chloe Sisco is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.