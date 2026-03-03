Northern Kentucky plays in Horizon Tournament against the IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (13-16, 9-11 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (15-16, 12-8 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays in the Horizon Tournament against IU Indianapolis.

The Norse are 12-8 against Horizon opponents and 3-8 in non-conference play. Northern Kentucky ranks sixth in the Horizon with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Moody averaging 4.5.

The Jaguars are 9-11 in Horizon play. IU Indianapolis allows 68.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Northern Kentucky averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.1 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 66.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 69.6 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jaguars won 75-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Olivia Smith led the Jaguars with 23 points, and Moody led the Norse with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taysha Rushton is averaging 9.1 points for the Norse. Karina Bystry is averaging 18.5 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster is averaging 12.7 points for the Jaguars. Hailey Smith is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

