Northern Arizona visits Harris and Montana State

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-20, 6-11 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (22-6, 15-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on Northern Arizona after Addison Harris scored 22 points in Montana State’s 61-54 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Bobcats have gone 12-0 in home games. Montana State ranks seventh in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Taylee Chirrick paces the Bobcats with 7.0 boards.

The Lumberjacks are 6-11 in conference games. Northern Arizona averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 6-10 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Montana State scores 75.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 75.7 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Montana State won the last matchup 82-65 on Jan. 3. Chirrick scored 27 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isobel Bunyan averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Chirrick is shooting 42.4% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

Naomi White is scoring 20.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Lumberjacks. Kayla Williams is averaging 14.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 14.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

