Northeastern Huskies and UNC Wilmington Seahawks meet in CAA Tournament

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-23, 2-16 CAA) vs. Northeastern Huskies (7-21, 3-15 CAA)

Washington; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern and UNC Wilmington square off in the CAA Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 3-15 against CAA teams, with a 4-6 record in non-conference play. Northeastern has a 3-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 2-16 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is 4-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northeastern is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.2% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Northeastern has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. UNC Wilmington won the last meeting 69-67 on Jan. 3. Paige Smith scored 15 to help lead UNC Wilmington to the win, and Justice Tramble scored 18 points for Northeastern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Collins is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Smith is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 8.7 points. Kylah Silver is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 60.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 1-9, averaging 53.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

