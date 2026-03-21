North Carolina Tar Heels and Maryland Terrapins square off in NCAA Tournament second round

No. 15 North Carolina squares off against No. 17 Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland Terrapins (24-8, 11-8 Big Ten) at North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7, 15-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 North Carolina squares off against No. 17 Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels are 15-5 against ACC opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. North Carolina is ninth in the ACC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ciera Toomey averaging 4.0.

The Terrapins are 11-8 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is ninth in the Big Ten with 16.5 assists per game led by Saylor Poffenbarger averaging 3.3.

North Carolina makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Maryland averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyla Harris is shooting 57.7% and averaging 11.4 points for the Tar Heels. Elina Aarnisalo is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Oluchi Okananwa is shooting 51.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Terrapins. Yarden Garzon is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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