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North Carolina Tar Heels and Maryland Terrapins square off in NCAA Tournament second round

The Associated Press

March 21, 2026, 10:10 AM

Maryland Terrapins (24-8, 11-8 Big Ten) at North Carolina Tar Heels (27-7, 15-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 North Carolina squares off against No. 17 Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels are 15-5 against ACC opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. North Carolina is ninth in the ACC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ciera Toomey averaging 4.0.

The Terrapins are 11-8 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is ninth in the Big Ten with 16.5 assists per game led by Saylor Poffenbarger averaging 3.3.

North Carolina makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Maryland averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyla Harris is shooting 57.7% and averaging 11.4 points for the Tar Heels. Elina Aarnisalo is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Oluchi Okananwa is shooting 51.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Terrapins. Yarden Garzon is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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