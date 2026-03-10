Montana State plays Eastern Washington in Big Sky Tournament

Eastern Washington Eagles (15-17, 8-11 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (24-6, 17-2 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (15-17, 8-11 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (24-6, 17-2 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Eastern Washington.

The Bobcats’ record in Big Sky play is 17-2, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Montana State is 23-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 8-11 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington ranks second in the Big Sky with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 12.7.

Montana State averages 74.9 points, 6.8 more per game than the 68.1 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Montana State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Montana State won 71-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Taylee Chirrick led Montana State with 18 points, and Ella Gallatin led Eastern Washington with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chirrick is scoring 17.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gallatin is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Grossman is averaging 15.9 points and 12 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 15.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

