Montana faces Northern Colorado in Big Sky Tournament

Northern Colorado Bears (20-11, 10-8 Big Sky) vs. Montana Grizzlies (16-15, 10-8 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Grizzlies’ record in Big Sky games is 10-8, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Montana is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 77.1 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Bears are 10-8 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Montana averages 77.1 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 75.9 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 8.2 more points per game (82.3) than Montana gives up to opponents (74.1).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Northern Colorado won the last meeting 85-57 on March 3. Quinn Denker scored 16 to help lead Northern Colorado to the win, and Money Williams scored 17 points for Montana.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Denker is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 16.5 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

