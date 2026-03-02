Monmouth heads to Northeastern for conference matchup

Monmouth Hawks (16-14, 10-7 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-22, 2-15 CAA) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays…

Monmouth Hawks (16-14, 10-7 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-22, 2-15 CAA)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays Monmouth in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Huskies are 2-9 in home games. Northeastern is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 10-7 against conference opponents. Monmouth is ninth in the CAA scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Northeastern averages 74.1 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 71.0 Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 72.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 80.9 Northeastern allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. Monmouth won the last meeting 81-68 on Jan. 19. Justin Ray scored 27 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Kermoury is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 13.4 points. Xavier Abreu is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jason Rivera-Torres is averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Hawks. Kavion McClain is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 0-10, averaging 69.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

