Assault charge against Friars’ Powell dropped; he faces trial at another venue for same altercation

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct has been dismissed against former Providence basketball player Duncan Powell…

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A charge of domestic violence-disorderly conduct has been dismissed against former Providence basketball player Duncan Powell but he still faces trial in another court in connection with a March altercation with a woman.

A woman alleged her knee was injured March 28 when Powell threw a water bottle at her during an argument at his apartment in Providence. Hours later, he allegedly tracked the woman to a residence in nearby Cranston. She told police he made multiple calls to her and threatened to use a gun to kill everyone in the house and then himself.

Powell, who is from Dallas and completed his fifth year of eligibility this past season, was arrested early March 29 in Cranston.

Powell was charged in Providence with domestic violence-simple assault and/or battery and domestic violence-disorderly conduct. He pled not guilty and is scheduled for trial June 15.

The Cranston charge was dismissed on Monday, according to court records.

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