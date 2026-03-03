Louisiana defeats Georgia State 84-75 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jaxon Olvera had 29 points in Louisiana’s 84-75 win against Georgia State on Tuesday in the…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jaxon Olvera had 29 points in Louisiana’s 84-75 win against Georgia State on Tuesday in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Olvera also contributed nine rebounds for the 12th-seeded Ragin’ Cajuns (10-21, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference). Dorian Finister scored 13 points, going 5 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. De’Vion Lavergne shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jelani Hamilton finished with 20 points and four assists for the 13th-seeded Panthers (10-21, 7-11). Micah Tucker added 18 points and four assists for Georgia State, and Malachi Brown had 14 points and four steals.

Karris Bilal scored nine points in the first half and Louisiana went into halftime trailing 38-36. Olvera scored 21 points in the second half to help lead Louisiana to a nine-point victory.

Louisiana plays 9th-seeded James Madison tomorrow in the second round.

