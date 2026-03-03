Little Rock Trojans and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks play in OVC Tournament

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (12-17, 8-12 OVC) vs. Little Rock Trojans (14-16, 11-9 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (12-17, 8-12 OVC) vs. Little Rock Trojans (14-16, 11-9 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays Southeast Missouri State in the OVC Tournament.

The Trojans’ record in OVC games is 11-9, and their record is 3-7 in non-conference play. Little Rock is ninth in the OVC scoring 60.4 points while shooting 37.2% from the field.

The Redhawks’ record in OVC games is 8-12. Southeast Missouri State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Little Rock’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Little Rock allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Southeast Missouri State won the last meeting 71-62 on Feb. 21. Raissa Nsabua scored 22 to help lead Southeast Missouri State to the win, and Jordan Holman scored 23 points for Little Rock.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaina Payne is averaging 6.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Holman is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Carmen Taylor is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Redhawks. Kearra Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.