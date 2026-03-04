Liberty hosts Louisiana Tech after Fenner’s 25-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-13, 9-9 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (24-5, 16-2 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-13, 9-9 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (24-5, 16-2 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Liberty after Jaylen Fenner scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 84-76 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames have gone 13-1 in home games. Liberty scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-9 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Liberty averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Liberty won 72-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Brett Decker Jr. led Liberty with 15 points, and DJ Dudley led Louisiana Tech with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Decker is averaging 16.5 points for the Flames. JJ Harper is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dudley is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs. Avery Thomas is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 23.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

