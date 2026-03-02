Lattimore scores 23 to lead North Carolina Central over Maryland-Eastern Shore 77-73

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Gage Lattimore scored 23 points to help North Carolina Central hold off Maryland-Eastern Shore 77-73…

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Gage Lattimore scored 23 points to help North Carolina Central hold off Maryland-Eastern Shore 77-73 on Monday night.

Lattimore added six assists for the Eagles (12-16, 8-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dionte Johnson totaled 15 points and five rebounds, sinking 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Kyric Davis pitched in with 14 points and four steals.

Zion Obanla led the way for the Hawks (9-21, 5-8) with 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Michael Teal added 15 points and five assists, while Dorion Staples scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

