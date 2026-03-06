Kent State plays Western Michigan, aims for 5th straight home win

Western Michigan Broncos (9-19, 5-12 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (14-15, 8-9 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (9-19, 5-12 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (14-15, 8-9 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Golden Flashes take on Western Michigan.

The Golden Flashes have gone 9-3 at home. Kent State is eighth in the MAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Dionna Gray averaging 4.9.

The Broncos are 5-12 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is fourth in the MAC giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Kent State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Kent State gives up.

The Golden Flashes and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Flashes. Riley Rismiller is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

Alli Carlson is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Broncos. Kailey Starks is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.