Johnson and Davidson score 15 each, Clemson beats Georgia Tech 79-76

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Butta Johnson and Nick Davidson each scored 15 points and Clemson rallied in the second half to beat Georgia Tech 79-76 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Clemson (22-9, 12-6 ACC) erased a six-point halftime deficit and outscored Georgia Tech 46-37 in the second half to secure the win. The Tigers had four players score in double figures and closed the game at the free-throw line in the final seconds.

Georgia Tech (11-20, 2-16 ACC), which entered the game on an 11-game losing streak, led 39-33 at halftime. Clemson responded with a quick run to erase the deficit. A 3-pointer by Johnson and a layup from Carter Welling helped tie the game at 47 midway through the half.

The teams traded the lead several times before Clemson pulled ahead. Johnson drilled a 3-pointer with 1:38 remaining to extend the Tigers’ lead to 75-70 and they sealed the victory with free throws in the final seconds.

Welling added 13, and Ace Buckner finished with 10 for Clemson.

Jaeden Mustaf led Georgia Tech with 28 points. Kowacie Reeves Jr. added 20 in his final collegiate game, and Akai Fleming scored 18 for the Yellow Jackets.

Up next

Clemson opens ACC Tournament play on Wednesday as the No. 5 seed.

Georgia Tech did not qualify for the conference tournament.

