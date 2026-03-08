Idaho Vandals and Weber State Wildcats square off in Big Sky Tournament

Weber State Wildcats (11-21, 5-14 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (26-5, 17-1 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Weber State Wildcats (11-21, 5-14 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (26-5, 17-1 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on Weber State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Vandals have gone 17-1 against Big Sky opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Idaho ranks fourth in college basketball with 42.4 rebounds led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 8.2.

The Wildcats are 5-14 in Big Sky play. Weber State has a 6-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Idaho makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Weber State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Idaho allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Vandals won 80-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Hope Hassmann led the Vandals with 25 points, and Antoniette Emma-Nnopu led the Wildcats with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Gardner is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 13 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Hassmann is averaging 16.1 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Emma-Nnopu is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Wildcats. Paris Lauro is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 10-0, averaging 77.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

