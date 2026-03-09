Houston coach Kelvin Sampson defers induction into North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame to 2027

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has deferred induction into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame until…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has deferred induction into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame until next year due to a scheduling conflict.

The hall announced in January that Sampson would be part of the 2026 class, with induction set to take place May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina. But the hall said Monday that Sampson had previously committed to attend famed broadcaster Dick Vitale’s annual gala to raise money for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, which is set for the same night in Sarasota, Florida.

The 70-year-old Sampson was born in Laurinburg, North Carolina, and was a multi-sport athlete at Pembroke High School. He later played baseball and basketball at UNC Pembroke, then known as Pembroke State.

Sampson’s coaching stops include Washington State, Oklahoma and Indiana before taking over at Houston before the 2014-15 season. He has guided the Cougars to two Final Fours and at least 30 wins for four straight seasons, including last year’s trip to the NCAA title game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.