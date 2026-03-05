High Point plays in Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-28, 2-15 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (27-4, 15-1 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 12…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-28, 2-15 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (27-4, 15-1 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Gardner-Webb in the Big South Tournament.

The Panthers’ record in Big South games is 15-1, and their record is 12-3 against non-conference opponents. High Point has a 22-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ record in Big South play is 2-15. Gardner-Webb is 2-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

High Point is shooting 49.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than High Point allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Panthers won 112-87 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Rob Martin led the Panthers with 21 points, and Jacob Hudson led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Anderson is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Panthers. Martin is averaging 16.2 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games.

Jacob Hogarth is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Hudson is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 86.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

