Hicke leads Princeton against Yale after 22-point game

Princeton Tigers (9-19, 5-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (22-5, 10-3 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits Yale after Jackson Hicke scored 22 points in Princeton’s 82-61 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 in home games. Yale has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 5-8 in conference play. Princeton ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Huggins averaging 1.8.

Yale averages 81.6 points, 9.8 more per game than the 71.8 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 69.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 70.8 Yale allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Princeton won the last matchup 76-60 on Jan. 10. Hicke scored 27 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Mullin is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.9 points. Nick Townsend is averaging 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Malik Abdullahi is averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Hicke is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

