Florida plays in SEC Tournament against the Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-12, 5-11 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (17-14, 5-11 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays in the SEC Tournament against Mississippi State.

The Gators’ record in SEC play is 5-11, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference play. Florida averages 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC action is 5-11. Mississippi State is fourth in the SEC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Favour Nwaedozi averaging 6.2.

Florida averages 73.1 points, 6.6 more per game than the 66.5 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Gators won 71-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Liv McGill led the Gators with 30 points, and Madison Francis led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGill is shooting 43.7% and averaging 22.3 points for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Francis is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kharyssa Richardson is averaging 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

