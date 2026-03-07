Drexel Dragons and Northeastern Huskies meet in CAA Tournament

Northeastern Huskies (7-23, 3-16 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (16-15, 10-8 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays…

Northeastern Huskies (7-23, 3-16 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (16-15, 10-8 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays in the CAA Tournament against Northeastern.

The Dragons’ record in CAA play is 10-8, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Drexel has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies’ record in CAA action is 3-16. Northeastern has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Drexel scores 67.9 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 80.9 Northeastern allows. Northeastern has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Drexel won 70-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Victor Panov led Drexel with 19 points, and Xavier Abreu led Northeastern with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garfield Turner is averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Dragons. Shane Blakeney is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mike Loughnane is averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Huskies. Abreu is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

