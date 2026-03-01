Live Radio
Deveaux scores 19 as Mount St. Mary’s beats Fairfield 69-47

The Associated Press

March 1, 2026, 5:22 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Trey Deveaux scored 19 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Fairfield 69-47 on Sunday.

Deveaux shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (15-16, 11-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Arlandus Keyes went 6 of 14 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Luke McEldon finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Braden Sparks finished with 15 points for the Stags (19-12, 11-9). Declan Wucherpfennig added nine points and 14 rebounds for Fairfield. Tony Williams finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

