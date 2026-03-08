David Mirkovic scores 22 points to help No. 11 Illinois to a 78-72 victory over Maryland

The Terrapins (11-20, 4-16 Big Ten) have had a desultory season under first-year coach Buzz Williams, losing 20 games for the first time since 1988-89, but they gave the Illini (24-7, 15-5) a battle.

Illinois forward David Mirkovic takes a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, March 8, 2026, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Illinois forward David Mirkovic takes a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, March 8, 2026, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — David Mirkovic had 22 points and 11 rebounds as No. 11 Illinois held off Maryland 78-72 on Sunday.

The Terrapins (11-20, 4-16 Big Ten) have had a desultory season under first-year coach Buzz Williams, losing 20 games for the first time since 1988-89, but they gave the Illini (24-7, 15-5) a battle. Illinois led 63-62 before Ben Humrichous made a 3-pointer that started a 7-0 run for the Illini.

The Terps pulled back within two, but a successful challenge of an out-of-bounds call enabled the Illini to keep the ball with 1:04 to play. Mirkovic worked free for a layup inside, and Maryland’s next possession went about as badly as possible when the Terrapins used most of the shot clock before Andre Mills misfired from 3-point range.

Maryland was down four in the final seconds when Darius Adams was unable to convert a layup.

The win gave Illinois a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals in the Big Ten Tournament. The Illini also tied a program record with their eighth road win in Big Ten play.

Mills scored 30 points for the Terps, who finished one game ahead of Penn State for last place in the conference. Adams added 14 points and Diggy Coit contributed 10.

Illinois won despite shooting 5 of 24 from 3-point range. Kylan Boswell and Keaton Wagler scored 11 points apiece.

Illinois: Awaits its quarterfinal opponent in the conference tournament.

Maryland: As the No. 17 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the Terps will play in the event’s opening game Tuesday against 16th-seeded Oregon.

