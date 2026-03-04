CSU Northridge faces CSU Bakersfield after Davis’ 38-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-12, 11-7 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-22, 2-16 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-12, 11-7 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-22, 2-16 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits CSU Bakersfield after Josiah Davis scored 38 points in CSU Northridge’s 95-84 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Roadrunners have gone 6-10 at home. CSU Bakersfield is 7-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Matadors are 11-7 in conference games. CSU Northridge averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Davis with 7.2.

CSU Bakersfield scores 72.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 79.2 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 81.5 points per game, 0.3 more than the 81.2 CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. CSU Northridge won 87-66 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Larry Hughes Jr. led CSU Northridge with 27 points, and Dailin Smith led CSU Bakersfield with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Mike Price is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hughes is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Matadors. Davis is averaging 17.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 72.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.