Collins helps Utah State beat New Mexico 94-90 to win Mountain West regular-season title

The Associated Press

March 7, 2026, 8:09 PM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Michael Collins Jr. had 27 points to guide Utah State to a 94-90 victory over New Mexico on Saturday, helping the Aggies clinch first place in the Mountain West Conference in the final game of the regular season.

Collins also had six rebounds for the Aggies (25-6, 15-5). Karson Templin totaled 15 points and five rebounds. Mason Falslev also scored 15.

Jake Hall led the way for the Lobos (22-9, 13-7) with 32 points and four assists. Tajavis Miller added 16 points and Uriah Tenette pitched in with 14 points and seven assists.

Drake Allen scored nine points in the first half and Utah State went into halftime trailing 43-42. Collins scored 21 points after the break to preserve the victory.

The conference tournament starts on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

