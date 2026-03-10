Cincinnati squares off against Utah in Big 12 Tournament

Utah Utes (10-21, 2-16 Big 12) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (17-14, 9-9 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Utah Utes (10-21, 2-16 Big 12) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (17-14, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -11.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Utah square off in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bearcats have gone 9-9 against Big 12 opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Cincinnati averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Utes are 2-16 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is 2-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cincinnati is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Utah allows to opponents. Utah has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 69-65 on Feb. 15. Day Day Thomas scored 16 to help lead Cincinnati to the victory, and Don McHenry scored 18 points for Utah.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is averaging 13.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Jalen Celestine is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keanu Dawes is averaging 12.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Utes. McHenry is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.