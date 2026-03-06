Campbell scores 23, Northern Iowa downs Evansville 68-59 in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trey Campbell had 23 points in Northern Iowa’s 68-59 victory over Evansville on Thursday in the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Trey Campbell had 23 points in Northern Iowa’s 68-59 victory over Evansville on Thursday in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Campbell added three blocks for the Panthers (20-12). Will Hornseth scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds. Tristan Smith had 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

AJ Casey finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Purple Aces (7-25). Evansville also got 15 points and five rebounds from Leif Moeller. Trent Hundley also had 14 points.

Campbell scored 11 points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into the break trailing 36-35. Northern Iowa outscored Evansville by 10 points in the second half. Campbell led the way with 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

