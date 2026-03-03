Alexander leads UNLV against Boise State after 21-point showing

Boise State Broncos (23-7, 14-5 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (19-10, 14-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (23-7, 14-5 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (19-10, 14-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on Boise State after Aaliyah Alexander scored 21 points in UNLV’s 68-54 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Lady Rebels are 11-3 in home games. UNLV is third in the MWC scoring 68.4 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Broncos are 14-5 in conference play. Boise State has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNLV’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 7.7 more points per game (70.9) than UNLV gives up to opponents (63.2).

The Lady Rebels and Broncos match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadow Roland is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Lady Rebels. Mariah Elohim is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tatum Thompson is averaging 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

