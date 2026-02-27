Zingaro and Cleveland State host Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-19, 7-12 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (22-8, 12-7 Horizon) Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-19, 7-12 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (22-8, 12-7 Horizon)

Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Oakland after Izzi Zingaro scored 29 points in Cleveland State’s 81-55 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Vikings are 15-1 on their home court. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Zingaro paces the Vikings with 7.2 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-12 in conference play. Oakland is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cleveland State scores 70.8 points per game, equal to what Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. Cleveland State won the last matchup 72-55 on Dec. 6. Jada Leonard scored 23 points points to help lead the Vikings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zingaro is averaging 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Colbi Maples is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Makenzie Luehring averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Filippa Goula is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

