Yalden’s 21 lead Vermont past NJIT 70-64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gus Yalden had 21 points in Vermont’s 70-64 win over NJIT on Saturday night.

Yalden went 10 of 15 from the field for the Catamounts (18-11, 10-4 America East Conference). Sean Blake scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. TJ Hurley had 13 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Sebastian Robinson finished with 16 points and two steals for the Highlanders (15-14, 10-4). NJIT also got 15 points and two steals from David Bolden. Melvyn Ebonkoli also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

