Wright State visits Detroit Mercy after Williams’ 21-point game

Wright State Raiders (7-18, 3-11 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (5-18, 3-11 Horizon)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Detroit Mercy after Breezie Williams scored 21 points in Wright State’s 73-63 loss to the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Titans have gone 3-8 at home. Detroit Mercy averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Raiders are 3-11 against Horizon opponents. Wright State ranks ninth in the Horizon allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 65.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 72.8 Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Raiders face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Jackson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 10.9 points for the Titans. Kailee Davis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Claire Henson is averaging 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Raiders. Lauren Scott is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 61.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

