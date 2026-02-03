Wofford visits VMI following Johnson’s 26-point game

Wofford Terriers (15-8, 7-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-17, 1-9 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Wofford Terriers (15-8, 7-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-17, 1-9 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on Wofford after TJ Johnson scored 26 points in VMI’s 95-81 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Keydets are 5-5 in home games. VMI has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 7-3 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is eighth in the SoCon with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kahmare Holmes averaging 4.4.

VMI averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Wofford allows. Wofford averages 78.7 points per game, 0.6 more than the 78.1 VMI gives up.

The Keydets and Terriers meet Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Keydets. Linus Holmstrom is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nils Machowski is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 16.7 points. Holmes is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

