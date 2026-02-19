Winston, Manhattan Jaspers square off against the Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes (16-10, 10-7 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (12-16, 8-9 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (16-10, 10-7 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (12-16, 8-9 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaden Winston and Manhattan host Justin Menard and Marist in MAAC play Friday.

The Jaspers have gone 7-5 at home. Manhattan is fourth in the MAAC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Red Foxes are 10-7 against MAAC opponents. Marist averages 15.2 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Menard with 3.8.

Manhattan scores 75.3 points, 11.8 more per game than the 63.5 Marist allows. Marist averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Manhattan gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Marist won the last matchup 80-68 on Dec. 7. Elijah Lewis scored 22 points to help lead the Red Foxes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Dinkins is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 12.7 points. Winston is averaging 16.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Rhyjon Blackwell is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Red Foxes. Menard is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

